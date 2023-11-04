TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $19.00

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s previous close.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.33. TTM Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,814.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,814.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,435,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,479,000 after buying an additional 208,288 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,321,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,575,000 after buying an additional 472,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,141,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,828,000 after buying an additional 175,670 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,688,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,095,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,984,000 after buying an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

