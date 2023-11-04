TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of TWC Enterprises Limited (TSE:TWC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.09 and traded as low as C$16.60. TWC Enterprises shares last traded at C$16.60, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

TWC Enterprises Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of C$408.36 million, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.11.

TWC Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. TWC Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

About TWC Enterprises

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf brand in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as ClubLink Enterprises Limited and changed its name to TWC Enterprises Limited in May 2014. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in King City, Canada.

