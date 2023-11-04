TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund (LON:SMIF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.35

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.35 ($0.90) and traded as low as GBX 73.40 ($0.89). TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund shares last traded at GBX 73.80 ($0.90), with a volume of 904,871 shares.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.24. The company has a market cap of £180.26 million and a P/E ratio of -922.50.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -8,750.00%.
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.
