U.S. Global Jets ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:JETS)

U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 60,165 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical volume of 24,358 call options.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of JETS opened at $15.94 on Friday. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Jets ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,206,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,600,000 after buying an additional 56,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 296.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 574,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,818,000 after buying an additional 429,757 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 439,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after buying an additional 353,338 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 165,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the period.

U.S. Global Jets ETF Company Profile

The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Stuttgart US Global Jets (USD) index. The fund invests in both US and non-US airline companies. This concentrated portfolio is weighted towards domestic passenger airlines. JETS was launched on Apr 28, 2015 and is managed by US Global.

