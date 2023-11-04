U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $11.81. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 76,653 shares changing hands.

The mining company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 41,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $583,504.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,419,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,953,712.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 262.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,439 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $921.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.50.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

