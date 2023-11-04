UBS Group Increases ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $119.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $110.00 to $119.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.10.

ARCB opened at $120.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.98 per share, for a total transaction of $104,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,052.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,543 shares of company stock worth $3,749,832 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

