UBS Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $45.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

SFM opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $44.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 58,427 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,978.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,061.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

