UBS Group Lowers AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target to $21.00

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANAB. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $465.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 1,113.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at $17,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

