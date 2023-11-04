UBS Group Lowers Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $26.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

BLMN opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

