UBS Group Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $250.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

FSLR stock opened at $151.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.68. First Solar has a one year low of $132.19 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total transaction of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,751. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 6,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in First Solar by 1,036.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,829 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in First Solar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

