UBS Group Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

FRSH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Freshworks from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $187,465.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,760.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $142,022.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,670,001 shares of company stock worth $34,457,748. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Freshworks by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

