UBS Group Lowers Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Price Target to $63.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KFRC. TheStreet lowered shares of Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kforce

Kforce Stock Performance

Kforce stock opened at $61.53 on Thursday. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.05.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $373.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,315,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 4.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.