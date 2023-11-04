UBS Group Lowers Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $94.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 71.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on THC. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.19. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

