Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.71.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 75.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Under Armour by 24.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 11.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 56.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

