United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Cut to $314.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (up from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.00.

UTHR stock opened at $224.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $204.44 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $609.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.76, for a total transaction of $1,354,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total value of $85,163.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 47.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

