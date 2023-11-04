United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $308.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $307.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

UTHR stock opened at $224.43 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $283.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.68 and a quick ratio of 8.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 18.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total value of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,535.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,160,845.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,806,244 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,781,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,981,000 after buying an additional 1,212,577 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 815.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 477,636 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,096,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,125,093,000 after purchasing an additional 344,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,031,000 after purchasing an additional 245,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

