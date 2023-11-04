Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) vs. Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Head-To-Head Survey

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Selectis Health (OTCMKTS:GBCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Selectis Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 6.21 $21.10 million $1.26 32.30 Selectis Health $40.60 million 0.30 -$2.40 million ($0.42) -9.52

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Selectis Health. Selectis Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selectis Health has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Selectis Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88% Selectis Health -3.24% -56.84% -2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Selectis Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Selectis Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Selectis Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Selectis Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Selectis Health

Selectis Health owns and/or operates healthcare facilities in Arkansas, Georgia, Ohio, and Oklahoma, providing a wide array of living services, speech, occupational, physical therapies, social services, and other rehabilitation and healthcare services. Selectis focuses on building strategic relationships with local communities in which its partnership can improve the quality of care for facility residents. With its focused growth strategy, Selectis intends to deepen its American Southcentral and Southeastern market presence to better serve the aging population along a full continuum of care.

