VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Trading Up 3.9 %
VBIV opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 6,541.54% and a negative return on equity of 165.08%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.
