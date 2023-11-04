VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Trading Up 3.9 %

VBIV opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.01). VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 6,541.54% and a negative return on equity of 165.08%. The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBIV. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 92,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44,443 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3,663.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the last quarter. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.