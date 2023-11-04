Veritas Investment Research Reiterates Buy Rating for First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCR.UN. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins set a C$18.59 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.10.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$14.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$12.37 and a 1-year high of C$18.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a PEG ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.24.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

