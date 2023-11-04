Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 114.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRNA

Verona Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 26.29 and a current ratio of 26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Verona Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. On average, analysts expect that Verona Pharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $112,803.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,840,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 70,480 shares of company stock worth $141,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verona Pharma by 110.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,709,000 after buying an additional 2,393,033 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 3,127,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 251,903 shares during the period. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma during the first quarter worth $49,347,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 53,903 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Verona Pharma by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,163,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 222,055 shares during the period. 9.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.