Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of WVE opened at $5.64 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $22.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 37,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $176,044.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M28 Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 7,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,031,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,834,000 after buying an additional 3,213,732 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,924,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,286,000 after buying an additional 116,726 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

