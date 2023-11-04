WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,430 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.6% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.82.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $19,237,944.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

