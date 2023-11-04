Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WEAV. Citigroup raised their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Weave Communications Stock Performance

Shares of WEAV opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Weave Communications has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $577.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 2.17.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.46% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Weave Communications will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Weave Communications

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $70,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Weave Communications news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $70,947.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 587,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,963,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $279,518. 41.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weave Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

