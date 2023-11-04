Wedbush Comments on Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.38) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.20 million, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,419 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $40,537.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,310 shares of company stock worth $104,137. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ardelyx by 8.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 89.5% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 76,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 326.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 133,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 101,850 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.