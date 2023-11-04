Wedbush Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.34. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brinker International’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the third quarter worth $216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 14.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 22,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

