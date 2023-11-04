Wedbush Comments on Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $6.44 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.43. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dine Brands Global’s current full-year earnings is $6.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $45.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.23. The stock has a market cap of $707.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.87. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIN. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after buying an additional 548,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,300,000 after purchasing an additional 231,654 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,072 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,052,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 224,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 128,955 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

