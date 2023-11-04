Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wingstop’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:WING opened at $206.84 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $223.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 89.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.93.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.
In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total transaction of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 38.26%.
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.
