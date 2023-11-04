Wedbush Lowers Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target to $11.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALIT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Get Alight alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alight

Alight Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alight

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,837,590.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alight by 4.3% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,155,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after purchasing an additional 379,818 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 541,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Alight by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 283,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 51,276 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in Alight by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 323,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 41,672 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.