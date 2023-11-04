Wedbush Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $60.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.35.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Etsy

Etsy Trading Up 5.9 %

ETSY opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.78 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 12 month low of $58.20 and a 12 month high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $774,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,131.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,438 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,057 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after buying an additional 1,480,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after buying an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after buying an additional 1,023,665 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Etsy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,033,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,412,000 after buying an additional 647,900 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.