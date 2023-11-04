Wedbush Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $65.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Wayfair from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wayfair from $114.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

W stock opened at $49.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $29,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,271.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $703,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,753,970.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,295 shares of company stock worth $3,692,464. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 628.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

