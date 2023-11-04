Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WERN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.73. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

