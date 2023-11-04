Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WERN. TheStreet downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average is $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $817.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after buying an additional 21,549 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 22.1% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 236,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 9.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 43,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

