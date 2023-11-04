Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) PT Lowered to $39.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

WERN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.12.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 2.5 %

WERN opened at $36.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $50.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,541,000 after purchasing an additional 54,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,631,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,702 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,669,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,448,000 after purchasing an additional 44,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

