WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1,134.00

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,134 ($13.80) and last traded at GBX 1,161 ($14.13), with a volume of 173314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.12).

Several equities analysts have commented on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,000 ($24.34) to GBX 1,900 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,035 ($24.76) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,318.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,467.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,404.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61.

In other WH Smith news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,375 ($16.73) per share, for a total transaction of £15,125 ($18,404.72). 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

