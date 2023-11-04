William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $5.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.70. The consensus estimate for Verisk Analytics’ current full-year earnings is $5.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $636,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

