William Blair Comments on Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.82) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.95). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Varonis Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.94.

Shares of VRNS opened at $34.39 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,524,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

