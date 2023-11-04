William Blair Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst S. Naji now expects that the technology company will earn $5.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.53. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $212.49 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $3,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,323,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,480 shares of company stock valued at $25,821,132 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 391.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $465,634,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $308,885,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

