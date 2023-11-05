1,100 Shares in Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $529,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Orange County Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orange County Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory Sousa sold 1,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $49,974.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,200.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Coulter sold 784 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $38,298.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15 shares of the company's stock, valued at $732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OBT opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $248.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Orange County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBT. TheStreet raised Orange County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Orange County Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

