18,000 Shares in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Amtech Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASYS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Amtech Systems by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.58. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Activity

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 4.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Daigle bought 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,435.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $70,867.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $259,435.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Daigle purchased 15,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.93 per share, for a total transaction of $137,396.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,937.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,836 shares of company stock valued at $359,764. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ASYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor; and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

