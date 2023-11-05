1,949 Shares in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,283,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GVI opened at $101.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.59.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2376 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

