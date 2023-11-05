200 Shares in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CSW Industrials by 358.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in CSW Industrials in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $174.50 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.70 and a 1 year high of $190.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.36 million during the quarter. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 12.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

In related news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $159,614.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James E. Perry sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $159,614.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,351.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $510,912.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $2,679,238. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

