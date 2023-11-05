2,702 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FirstCash by 2.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 0.4% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 3.1% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in FirstCash by 6.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 48,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $5,313,741.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,141,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,746,826.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 499,447 shares of company stock worth $51,078,729. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

FirstCash Price Performance

FCFS opened at $109.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.77.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.52 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

