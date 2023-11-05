70489 (PAA.TO) (PAA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect 70489 (PAA.TO) to post earnings of C$0.21 per share for the quarter.

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C($62.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$856.92 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Price Performance

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

70489 (PAA.TO) Cuts Dividend

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

