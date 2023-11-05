7,486 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter worth $41,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Upstart by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,095.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 867,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,070,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $27,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,742,095.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,274. Company insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $135.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.91 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

