8,400 Shares in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Quipt Home Medical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of 493.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.33 million. Analysts forecast that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Quipt Home Medical

(Free Report)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.