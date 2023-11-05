8,664 Shares in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.11% of Alico as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Alico by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $194.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.80). Alico had a negative net margin of 50.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

ALCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

