9,040 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July (BATS:UJUL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July by 11.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:UJUL opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.38.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (UJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

