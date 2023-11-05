9,176 Shares in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Knife River in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of KNF stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Knife River Co. has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $55.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.60 million. Knife River’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Knife River in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Knife River from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

