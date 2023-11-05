Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,196 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,456 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 27.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 41,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,046,000 after buying an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth $4,233,000. SWS Partners grew its holdings in Apple by 19.5% during the second quarter. SWS Partners now owns 7,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,054 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 58.6% during the second quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 29,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.82.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

