AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down to $4.43

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $3.97. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 735,274 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 0.11.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 50.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 78.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 55.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 100,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.

